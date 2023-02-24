Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 31-year-old Tennga woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 59-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 66-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with obtaining or attempting to obtain drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment of material fact; possession of a schedule 2 drug; and exploiting/depriving services to a disabled person/elderly person/resident.
• A 53-year-old Cartersville man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Atlanta woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• A 51-year-old Adel woman was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs), crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• A 33-year-old White man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of burglary (forced entry, non-residence), two counts of second-degree criminal damage to business property and felony failure to appear.
• A 26-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, hit and run and reckless driving.
• A 20-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
