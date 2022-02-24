Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Lia Renae Baker, 19, 21542 River Canyon Road, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, identity theft fraud, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving without insurance and driving as a permit holder without a Class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in the vehicle.
- Israel Cabello-Lozano, 29, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, open container violation, safety belts violation (children ages 8 and younger), headlights violation and speeding.
- Angel Lynn Epperson, 23, 1410 N. Mack Smith Road, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony first-degree cruelty to children.
- Brailin Walker Garner, 20, 948 Cannon Farm Road, Oxford, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
- Cecilia Denise Holaway, 41, 1 Legion Drive S.E., Lindale, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Emily Elizabeth Patton, 20, 1011 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Russell Edward Pierce, 33, 260 Leyland Way, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road.
- Cristian Ramirez, 24, 711 Juniper Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, impeding the flow of traffic, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
- Christopher Ray Waters, 30, 603 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Spencer Ross Young, 23, 179 Stanley St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Connie Michelle Glenn, 51, 402 Pennington Ave. S.W., Rome, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Benjamin Hogan Higgins, 23, 1153 Summerour Church Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony.
- Jose Herculano Ramirez-Mendez, 20, 1203 Acme St.-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence), simple battery (family violence) and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
- Zachary Cabe Rogers, 29, 426 Burger Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee) and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Joshua Joseph Serres, 42, 4225 Country Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate and operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
- Caleb Luke Voland, 18, 984 Southwind Drive, Nixa, Missouri, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Jason Luke Voland, 44, 984 Southwind Drive, Nixa, Missouri, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, improper stopping/parking on roadway and commercial vehicle hours violation.
- Dale Matthew Croy, 17, 40 Saddle Club Drive-lot 25, Cartersville, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering and prowling.
- Jaime Luis Estrada, 56, 1821 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, giving false information to a law officer, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
- Amanda Faye Lay, 29, 173 Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, alteration of license plates, driving without insurance and operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
- Braden Eugine Thomas, 20, 704 Spring Place Road N.E., White, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering and prowling.
