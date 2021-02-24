Area Arrests for Feb. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Carlos Wade Bush Jr., 31, 203 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of a schedule 4 substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor willful obstruction of officers.
• Amanda Carol Carroll, 38, 313 Paige St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance and possession of tools for commission of a crime (burglary).
• Mitchell Steed Cope, 43, 2911 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth, trafficking in marijuana, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
• Carria Wynn Harrison, 35, 506 Lavista Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• William Lamar Jones, 57, 194 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
• Shawn Daniel McAllister, 43, 280 Wagner Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Kourtney Lauren Mcnelley, 37, 2476 Quarles Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Micheal Nichols, 47, 63 Summerville Drive, Summerville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree forgery (checks), possession of meth and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Joshua Eugene Odom, 32, 82 Pleasant Gap Road, Ellijay, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Edgar Serrato-Gomez, 25, 2001 Striplin Trail, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Kristin Angel Stansell, 44, 1819 City View St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• Barry Williams, 46, 28 Robinson Valley Road, Summerville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks), possession of tools for commission of a crime and being party to a crime.
• Timothy Mark Wooten, 43, 259 Hair Lake Lane, Summerville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks), possession of meth, possession of tools for commission of a crime and being party to a crime.
• John Robert Deaver, 39, 1605 Chippewa Ave. S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
