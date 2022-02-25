AA

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

  • Alexander Alvaro DeLeon, 25, 1617 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
  • Shameeka Desha Dorsey-Kolade, 41, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
  • Chrisanna Nicole Mooring, 39, 1885 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (no forced entry, non-residence), loitering/prowling and criminal trespass of property without permission.
  • Cory Matthew Morgan, 27, 128 Fair St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
  • Rashad Charles Anthony Person, 34, 4521 Shelby Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun) and burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
  • Matthew Wade Tidwell, 38, 352 Main St., Copperhill, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
  • John Rambo Scott Townsend, 36, 4818 South Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Thursday by Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation, battery/simple battery (family violence) and first-degree cruelty to children.
  • Kelly Rena Washington, 51, 4521 Shelby Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun) and burglary (forced entry, dwelling).

