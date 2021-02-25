Area Arrests for Feb. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Marshanda Leshea Bryant, 32, 707 Lance St.-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry of a nonresidence), possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Kesha Sarah Ely, 32, 329 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and parole violation.
• Colt Robert Faith, 24, 3834 Chattanooga Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Everardo Guerrero-Garcia, 49, 147 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with being a fugitive from justice (Santa Rosa County, Florida) and by the Georgia State Patrol with hit and run, following too closely and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jeremey Matthew Owenby, 31, 707 Lance St.-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (no forced entry of a nonresidence), possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Timothy Joseph Van Dyke, 40, 294 High Shoals Road, Dallas, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street and reckless conduct.
• Marcos Francisco Silva-Perez, 26, 738 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment, battery (family violence) and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
