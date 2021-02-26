Area Arrests for Feb. 27-28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kayla Leann Hawkins, 31, 1970 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony; contraband across guard lines; unlawful for any person to obtain for, procure for or to give an inmate tobacco or any product; and possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drug, gun, pistol or other dangerous weapon or marijuana by an inmate.
• Keisha Brooke Shell, 27, 1970 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony; unlawful for any person to obtain for, procure for or to give an inmate tobacco or any product; and possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drug, gun, pistol or other dangerous weapon or marijuana by an inmate.
• Jean Elizabeth Bivens, 62, 2958 River Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), improper lane change or usage and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Willard Isaac Dunn, 41, 416 Griffin Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and driving without a license.
• Teala Danielle Lane, 26, 702 Skylark Place-14, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, three counts of felony theft by deception and identity theft fraud.
• Riley Reece, 18, 1758 Brighton Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with strong-arm rape.
• John Anthony Smith, 41, 104 Ridgecrest Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
