Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 48-year-old Crandall man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with reckless conduct, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, terroristic threat and acts and aggravated assault.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, permitting another to operate a vehicle without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving too fast for conditions, driving with an expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• A 25-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property, criminal trespass and battery.
• A 54-year-old Gadsden, Alabama, man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 47-year-old Rossville man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 53-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 24-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and open container violation.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI under 21, two counts of open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession and use of drug-related objects and lighted headlights/other lights required one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise.
• An 18-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• A 19-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of alcohol by a minor, possession and use of drug-related objects, class D license holder operating a vehicle between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, open container violation and DUI under 21.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery (weapon) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with attempt/conspiracy to commit financial identity fraud, DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 31-year-old Calhoun man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, when lighted headlights and other lights required and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 44-year-old Tellico Plains, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• A 27-year-old Ringgold man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
