Area Arrests for Feb. 3

• Jonathan David Silvers, 20, 315 Gordon Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), driving with an expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Richard Fred Ausmus, 59, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ricky Allen Ausmus, 35, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Craig Beavers, 30, 2998 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Douglas Dison, 33, 300 Etna Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Craig Lawrence Dunbar, 41, no address listed, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jonathon Michael Fiorito, 27, 238 Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Ricky Lynn Flood, 61, 524 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Jose Jesus Ramirez Mendez, 34, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Scotty Ray Smith, 42, 2260 McEntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Jerry James Stang, 33, 1446 U.S. 41 N.-2, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and driving without insurance.
• Howell McKinley Wishon, 38, 556 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandan Marcel Hickman, 21, 900 Autumn Court-10, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (controlled substance present in blood or urine), speeding and failure to maintain lane.
• Tyler Austin Long, 22, 1881 Renfroe Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Cristian Ramirez, 23, 711 Juniper Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Luis Silva, 19, 604 Olivia Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business, gun), aggravated assault (gun), battery and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
