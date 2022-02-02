Area Arrests for Feb. 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Curtis Lamar Betterton, 40, 876 Callie Jones Road-4D, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Clayton Harrison Davenport, 46, 259 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (drugs), open container violation, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, drugs not kept in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on the wrong side of the road and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.

• Jerry Dean Fore, 49, 1061 Mercer Circle, Union Point, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.

• Darrel Floyd Brett Hulett Jr., 21, 4360 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of third-degree forgery (check).

• Trey Reynaldo Jordan, 29, 1065 Old Bates Pike N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving without a valid license.

• Dale Jerome Landen, 58, 439 Daisy Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, open container violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Chad Eric Scully, 40, 75300 Highway 121 N., Metter, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.

• Xavier Antwan Sullivan, 47, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, speeding and reckless driving.

