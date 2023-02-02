Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 29-year-old Hampton man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of giving false information to a law enforcement officer and simple assault.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 61-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree damage to private property.
• A 35-year-old Cartersville woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and possession of meth.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 41-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Indiana).
• A 52-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• A 62-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 65-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 70-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 38-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 28-year-old man with no address listed was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, speeding and driving without a valid license.
