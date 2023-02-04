Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 52-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 61-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• A 53-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• A 42-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, contempt of Superior Court, felony escape and parole violation.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 48-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• A 38-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 25-year-old Crandall woman was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a schedule 2 drug, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
