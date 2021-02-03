Area Arrests for Feb. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ricky Allen Ausmus, 35, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jacob James Lucas Duckett, 30, 108 Charlotte's Web Drive, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Leanna Autumn Duckett, 29, 108 Charlotte's Web Drive, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Alexandria Nicole Keese, 29, 249 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jeremy David Bisalski, 44, 1913 Ridgefield Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Justin Alexander Blue, 24, 3218 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking (larceny).
• Ronaldo Hernandez, 19, 1677 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Rexie Gene Jacobs, 31, 539 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property and simple battery (family violence).
• Timothy Martin Joiner, 30, 1125 Kelly Drive, Hinesville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault.
• Edgar Rivera, 17, 903 Mattie Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking (automobile).
• John Nathan Valdez, 34, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.,-328, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
