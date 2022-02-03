Area Arrests for Feb. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Dennis Richard Green, 48, 412 Mount View Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

• Anthony Dewitt Long, 60, 4234 Pine Tree Drive, Powder Springs, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Samuel Duncan Murray, 20, 2128 Continental Ave., Bronx, New York, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Bradley Lee Welch, 32, 1101 Manley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Steven Tyler Williams, 32, 1974 Red Cut Road-11, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by deception and three counts of felony theft by taking.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video