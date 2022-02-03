Area Arrests for Feb. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dennis Richard Green, 48, 412 Mount View Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Anthony Dewitt Long, 60, 4234 Pine Tree Drive, Powder Springs, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Samuel Duncan Murray, 20, 2128 Continental Ave., Bronx, New York, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bradley Lee Welch, 32, 1101 Manley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Steven Tyler Williams, 32, 1974 Red Cut Road-11, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by deception and three counts of felony theft by taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.