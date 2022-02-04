Area Arrests for Feb. 5/6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Steve Anthony Hamrick, 67, 174 Vann St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery/simple battery (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Cybill Brianna Headrick, 33, 155 Indigo Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• Jody Wayne Hodge, 46, 483 Longwith Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with sale of meth, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and improper use of a dealer tag.
• William Gerald Maddox, 23, 555 Hopewell Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Dewayne Massengill, 34, 19925 River Canyon Road, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Gonzalo Alvaro Sanchez, 31, 4771 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Bobby Shane Swinney, 50, 394 Fullers Chapel Road-A, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Joshua Cardoza Hernandez, 22, 1150 Skyview Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
• Samuel Dennis Hunt, 60, 1012 E. Morris St.-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, simple assault, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street.
