Area Arrests for Feb. 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Craig Beavers, 49, 815 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Trevis Binder, 27, 7108 Gregory Drive, Ooltewah, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Eric Martin Bunch, 39, 216 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer, speeding, driving with a non-working speedometer and two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Teri Michelle Harris, 26, 374 Carrol Drive, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Robert Hammill, 39, 169 Drake Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, alteration of license plates and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
