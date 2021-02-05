Area Arrests for Feb. 6-7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Delmas Mitchell Higgins, 62, 1315 Oak Grove Road, Benton, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (glue/aerosol/toxic vapor), driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Ventura Montoya, 17, 1306 Present St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession/manufacture/distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute, sale/purchase/possession of cigarettes/tobacco products to minors, vehicle window tint violation and driving permit violation.
• Kevin William Thornhill, 37, 5148 Isabella Circle, Norcross, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol as a fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee, for stalking).
• Michael Steven Voyles, 54, 4357 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and open container violation.
• Howell McKinley Wishon II, 38, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Dawain Lee Guillen, 34, 1451 Dupree Road-10 1/2, Woodstock, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Hope Marybeth Hasty, 22, 820 Shugart Road-C8, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, improper turn, lights violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
