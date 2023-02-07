Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with computer or electronic pornography.
• A 57-year old Rome man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, felony escape, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, driving without insurance, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and a safety belts violation.
• A 21-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation, home invasion and aggravated assault (family violence).
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation, home invasion and aggravated assault (family violence).
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, ID theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person, DUI, giving false information to a law officer, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 28-year-old Rossville woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• A 44-year-old Plainville man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, DUI, open container violation, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• A 50-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts, DUI, open container violation and improper lane change or usage.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to business property, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• A 36-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 27-year-old Savannah man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.