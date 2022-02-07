Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Pedro Miguel Casillas, 47, 405 Griggs Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with battery, DUI, misdemeanor failure to appear, improper parking and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Jose Armando Fraire-Villegas, 31, 826 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, taillights violation and driving without a valid license.
- Daniel Wayne Fritts, 31, 223 Dogwood Hills, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and reckless driving.
- Joshua Nathaniel Galvan, 23, 5176 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Justin Joseph Gembe, 17, 1377 Dustin Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 1 drug, DUI under 21, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
- Bethany Amanda Henshaw, 36, 1729 Suncrest Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny from building, second-degree criminal damage to business property, loitering/prowling and reckless driving.
- Ariel Sydni Morales, 23, 3658 Miller Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
- Manuel Trejo, 21, 1408 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, following too closely and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
- Zachery Lee Bramblett, 26, 145 Lakefield Drive, Canton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Nicholas Jordan Faulknor, 23, 400 Beech Court, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
- Austin Taylor Hackney, 21, 1700 Daffodil Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, safety belts violation and headlights violation.
- Leonardo Juarez-Sanchez, 18, 167 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, open container violation and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Miguel Angel Marquez-Covarrubias, 40, 1105 Dozier St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Carlos Antonio Martinez, 19, 167 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, open container violation and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Anthony Brian Massey, 43, 234 Cottonwood Mill Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, taillights violation, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, safety belts violation, failure to maintain lane and improper turn.
- Erwin Mosqueda-Vigil, 19, 167 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, open container violation and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor
- Connie Frances Nix, 26, 132 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Jonathan Vasquez, 20, 167 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Christopher Washington Jr., 39, 721 Lance St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Trevor Austin Dunn, 20, 606 Pine Oaks Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI under 21, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Zachary Labron Lee Taylor, 31, 285 Sweetwater Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with loitering and prowling, open container violation and DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.