Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license.
• A 32-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with battery and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• A 21-year-old Ringgold woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 47-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
