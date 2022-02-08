Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

  • Michael David Burchfield, 43, 113 Gunbarrel St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers. 
  • Dany Andy Cerna-Ramirez, 44, 1720 Hunters Club Lane, Norcross, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud. 
  • Zachary Shane Hall, 23, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation. 
  • Timothy Aaron Tipton, 39, 21 Outreach Lane, Soperton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation. 

