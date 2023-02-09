Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license, standards for brake lights violation and felony probation violation.
• A 66-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, brake lights and turn signals required and driving without a valid license.
• A 44-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 61-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Cohutta man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of opium and possession of meth.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of opium, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• A 27-year-old Crandall man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of opium, felony tampering with evidence and possession of meth.
• A 37-year-old Ringgold man was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, hit and run and following too closely.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.