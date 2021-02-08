Area Arrests for Feb. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Angel Lionel Colon-Nazario, 23, 123 Deer Park Lane, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun).
• Vaughn Hundly Phillips, 51, 1950 Roswell Road-17CO4, Marietta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, two counts of possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Travis Buck Powell, 30, 1371 Cagle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Christopher Lamont Swanson Jr., 35, 226 Jinkins Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Brittany Nicole Zeitzmann, 32, 610 Crystal View Court, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Mario Ayala-Blando, 32, 1206 Francisco Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Edgar Maldonado Madrid, 27, 89 Hunters Ridge Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Alberto Ruiz-Chavez, 53, 107 Cappes St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a license.
• Dakota Andrew Robert Taylor, 23, 688 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Esly Nataly Triana, 21, 230 Butternut Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Johnathan Dwight Calhoun, 35, 1045 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Shaqueille Antonio Calhoun, 27, 525 W. 13th St.-701, Rome, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Kelsey Lashay Pittman, 25, 311 Varnell Cedar St., Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Marcus George Thomas, 34, 503 Sanders Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Ashlynn Hailey Baker, 24, 748 Hawkins Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Lacey Norris McCoy, 36, 203 Hill Road-32, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, speeding, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Mustafa Shropshire, 45, homeless, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Bren Angel Torres, 18, 266 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
