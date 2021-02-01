Area Arrests for February 2

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Anthony Dewayne Cloer, 40, 69 Jon Court, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and battery.
• Seth Kapiliokalani Waltjen, 36, 11726 Dolly Pond Road, Birchwood, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, improper transfer of a license plate/decal, driving without a valid license and window tint/window reflectivity violation.
• Kimberly Jane Fulmer, 28, 1104 Redwine Cove Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Augustine Matthew Galvan, 23, 506 E. Hawthorne St., Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Gregory Scott Howard Jr., 33, 950 County Farm Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault (family violence) and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
• Christopher Michael Lezotte, 29, 5004 Yellowstone Drive, Flower Branch, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Leroy Allen Stinnett, 51, 171 Alyssa Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Wesley Alan Sweat, 37, 712 Skylark Place, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of meth, felony failure to appear, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Calvin Deondre Toliver, 30, 409 Beech Court, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in meth or amphetamine; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of meth; possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administer/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; abandonment of dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; second-degree criminal damage to property (business); driving with a suspended or revoked license; headlight violation; failure to obey traffic control device; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic and speeding.
• Eva Sue Ward, 42, 3437 Airport Road-161, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Damian Michael Webb, 27, 2810 Eric Court, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Matthew Numan Aaron, 44, 228 Old Federal Road, Talking Rock, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI.
• Crystal Gail Anderson, 37, 339 Primitive Way, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Joseph Michael Canales, 22, 419 Scarlet Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and a taillights violation.
• Fermin Gonzalez-Ramirez, 18, 2107 E. 116th St., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, DUI (endangering a child), driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Nealon Larue Graham, 49, 1703 Willow Oak Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence), possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Glenn Junior Harkless, 46, 503 Redbird Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony failure to appear and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Roseanne Marie Lowery, 49, 324 Alexander Road, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, safety belts violation (adults), texting while driving and failure to maintain lane.
• Joseph Tate Luffman, 38, 128 Williams Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Christopher Charles Miller, 43, 1178 Highway 225 S. 140, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of hydrocodone and a tag light violation.
• Justin Keaon Odom, 29, 2709 Citco Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, reckless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• Jason Nicholas Otting, 42, 1650 Highway 411 S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Drew Cassidy Payne, 24, 900 Battery Ave. S.E.-343, Atlanta, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and failure to maintain lane.
• Sydney Cheyenne Payne, 20, 1780 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Lane Douglas Spivey, 19, 10191 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with passing on a hill crest or curve, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, passing in no-passing zones and speeding.
• Jennifer Lynne Wilder, 36, 1707 Willow Oak Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Sabrina Leigh Bandy, 24, 600 Charles St.-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of opium, possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, too fast for conditions, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle and obstructed view.
• Clifton Butler, 24, 8214 Bay Berry Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Christopher Lee Carroll, 25, 8 Jernigan St., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Dale Chadwick Catlin, 19, 342 Random Terrace, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcohol by a minor, headlights and other lights violation, and fraudulent driver's license or ID card.
• Sylvester Jesus Landeros, 26, 511 Jefferson Trace, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), driving with a suspended or revoked license, safety belts violation (adults) and failure to maintain lane.
• Ryan William McGill, 18, 186 Hall Drive, LaFayette, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, DUI (endangering a child), driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions and safety belts violation (ages 8 and younger).
• David Earl Perry, 57, 820 S.E. 190th Ave.-237, Portland Oregon, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, hit and run, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• Donnie William Ponders Jr., 35, 179 Southern Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Fernando Munguia Rangel, 23, 91 Village Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies.
• Faye Michelle Smith, 40, 1123 Riverbend Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Isaac John Leroy Thompson, 20, 5050 Alternate 52, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and criminal trespass.
• Lamar T. Ware, 51, 1001 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, too fast for conditions, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
