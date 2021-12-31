Area Arrests for Jan. 1/2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Keith Ballard, 40, 295 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Edward Allen Hancock, 51, 9037 Highway 53 E., Marvel Hill, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• Gary Lynn Hayes Jr., 37, 14308 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper backing, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Dale Leon Manis Jr., 29, 363 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kenneth Terrance Pulliam, 47, 765 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with reckless driving and DUI (less safe).
• Brandon Neil Wiseman, 35, 211 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, murder (gun), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Cherie Hope Cardin, 25, 2850 Davidwood Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• Randall B. Creech, 39, 2831 Abera Mill Road, Nashville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Lee Crowe, 51, 1140 Hardin Bridge Road, Kingston, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jesus Humberto Mendiola, 19, 133 Timberland Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute, possession/manufacture of a controlled substance near a park/housing project, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Eric Lee Redwine, 41, 283 Ben Putnam Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
• Dharmender Singh, 31, 30 Laurel Canyon Village Circle-3210, Canton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• James David Rose, 31, 915 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.