Area Arrests for Jan. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jerry Dean Fore, 48, 500 Commerce Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Andrew David Tyler Smith, 28, 1784 Sane Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Megan Elizabeth Fountain, 24, 173 Lillian Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, improper lane change or usage and failure to maintain lane.
• Adrian Perez, 25, 1101 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony tampering with evidence.
• Deloris Lynn Sherlin, 68, 4927 Camellia Ave., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), following too closely and hit and run.
• Joshua Sigler, 29, 118 Garnett Ave., Mobile, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.