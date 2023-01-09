Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Edward Alan Sharp, 40, homeless, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Vann Marcus Mitchell, 60, 3797 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault (weapon) and aggravated battery (weapon).
• Vester Milton Preavette, 55, 2864 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and giving false information to a law officer.
• James Brandon Averette, 30, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-320, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, DUI (drugs), crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Sommer Adriana Barickman, 42, 423 Brownwood Circle, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Jennifer Ruth Bolton, 58, 407 Westside Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Juan Ricardo Sotelo, 40, 202 West Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Derontae Juarez Stewart, 21, 135 Tabor Circle, Fort Valley, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery, violation of a family violence order, giving false information to a law officer and speeding.
• Katlyn Jean Watts, 26, 212 Longwood St., Chickamauga, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Elick Nathan Carpenter, 51, 465 Frontier Trail, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree arson (residential), terroristic threats and acts, first-degree arson (other) and cruelty to animals.
• Arielle Belle Edge, 21, 875 Newtown Road N.E., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, lights violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Shannon Travis Fields, 45, 608 W. Boundary St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, obstructing an emergency call and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Elliott Lee Ingle, 47, 460 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery, burglary (forced entry, dwelling), burglary (no forced entry, non-residence), felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jeremiah Anthony James, 34, 493 Hillary Lane, Allenhurst, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Alex Hunter Moss, 25, 368 H Bond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with third-degree cruelty to children, battery/simple battery (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Alex Orlando Toribio-Salguero, 26, 922 Avenue E, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery, possession/display/use of any false/altered ID and driving without a valid license.
• Tracey Dwight Watkins, 51, 406 Sixth Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with fourth-degree forgery (checks), first-degree forgery, misdemeanor theft by deception, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Crystal Marie Edwards, 33, 1737 Ball Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
