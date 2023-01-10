Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Samuel Ray Boren, 42, 619 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Gustavo Figueroa-Feliciano, 49, 1111 Avenue G-7, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without insurance.
• Glen Marshall Hall Jr., 64, 1056 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Kevin Vernon Hill, 57, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of amphetamine.
• Monica Sue Paul, 43, 1056 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Matthew Devon Teasley, 22, 4177 Brown Bridge Road-lot C, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Samantha Michelle Walker, 35, 1915 Heathcliff Drive-12, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.