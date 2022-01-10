Area Arrests for Jan. 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Scott Anthony Acosta, 43, 1108 Dozier St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Michael Gonzalez, 20, 734 Woodland Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession/display/use of any false/altered ID, DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, litter violation, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Gregory Paul Goss, 48, 958 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Trenton Barnes, 17, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Jason Ray Mandeville, 47, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-616, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Sean Kristen Miller, 28, 3507 Lower Gordon Springs Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license and fugitive from justice (from Tennessee state probation).
• Jeff Thomas Rice, 47, 340 Springfield Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Carlos Alberto Segoviano-Mendez, 24, 405 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Neil Patrick Ware, 58, 2004 Brookview Drive-B, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a lights violation.
