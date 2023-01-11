Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Rickie Dvon Jackson, 35, 412 Treadwell Road-117, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Zia Marie Brielle Sneed, 21, 151 Graceland Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• James Robert Baker, 52, address unclear, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Nichole Ann Marie Cargal, 26, 612 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, lights violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Jordan Deandre Childs, 29, 714 Vintage Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Brandon Lee Newsome, 32, 583 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sabrina Leigh Bandy, 26, 200 England Drive-1, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
