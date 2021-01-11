Area Arrests for Jan. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Danny Jonathan Hollifield Jr., 43, 464 McCamy Sumach Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Betty Crystal Holloway, 31, 117 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Allen Martin Payne, 43, 60 Scenic Drive N., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Omar Perez, 26, 227 Goldenrod Lane, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Javier Avila-Chavez, 32, 301 Corey Place-B, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and safety belts violation.
• Freddie Dewayne Miller, 51, 500 Moriah Noel Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Susan Elizabeth Ogle, 54, 620 N. Third Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and following too closely.
• Eric Lee Bagley, 41, 233 Bartow Way, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Roberto Brito, 19, 116 Orvis Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with two counts of DUI, two counts of hit and run, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Shannon Eric Gazaway, 43, 175 Farrar Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• David Charles Lee Jr., 31, 119 Shadowrock Drive, Apartment B, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving too fast for conditions, DUI (less safe), driving without a valid license, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• Jaedi Lee Moore, 26, 1135 Stoutamire Drive, Salem, Virginia, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and as a fugitive from justice (for possession/delivery of drugs from Pinellas County, Florida).
• Aubrey Lynn Smith, 26, 94 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Stephen Brian Thompson, 35, 515 Parkside Place-5A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, DUI, open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, following too closely, hit and run, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and a safety belts violation.
• Ruben Ramirez-De Leon, 40, 303 Fleming St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
