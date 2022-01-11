Area Arrests for Jan. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Derrick Dakota Bratcher, 31, 1306 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Lemar Bumgardner, 34, 136 Green Row, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Carlos Hurtado, 30, 2023 Brookview Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a sawed-off gun or other dangerous weapon, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Angel Leann Joyce-Vaughn, 43, 133 W. Welcome Hill Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alan Michael Marlow, 24, 1788 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), open container violation and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Dushawn Terrell Brooks, 34, 162 Finch Ave., Harvey, Illinois, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, operating a commercial vehicle with measurable alcohol in system and commercial motor vehicle driver using/possessing alcohol while operating a commercial vehicle.
• Jimmy Daryl Coleman, 39, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and giving false information to a law officer.
