Area Arrests for Jan. 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Ray Childers, 32, 108 Windsor Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Danny Lester Duncan, 40, 450 Conway St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• William Grant Sexton, 22, 104 Stafford Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
