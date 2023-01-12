Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Roy Dale Brewer, 53, 8831 Highway 411 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Trinity Cole Chase, 30, 104 Holliman St., LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ubaldo Francisco De La Cruz, 34, 141 Ireland Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2 drug, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jeremy Ryan Gladden, 33, 2456 Mount Vernon Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, two counts of felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, safety belts violation, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license and two counts of failure to maintain lane and by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Joseph Daniel Headrick, 39, 136 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), criminal trespass of property without permission, felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Michael Nunez, 35, 2319 Sir Lancelot Place-602, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
• Thomas Aaron Reed, 41, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Benjamin Joshua Starks, 40, 519 Eden Road Spur, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault and felony probation violation.
• Beth Ann Vick, 37, 4526 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Spencer Wright, 31, 420 Courtland St., Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fourth-degree forgery (checks) and identity theft/fraud using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
• Michael Antonio Rangel, 35, 108 Forrest Park Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
