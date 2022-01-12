Area Arrests for Jan. 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Terri Sue Neal, 48, 515 Martha Sue Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Matthew Kenneth Kernes, 34, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Terry Lee Pitts, 41, 412 Treadwell Road-215, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
