Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ludmilla Grace Blasingame, 20, 1247 Derby Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (hold for Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Charles Kenneth Brown, 56, 101 Bloomington Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Zachary Blake Carroll, 30, 17 Cinderella Drive-2, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Brody Alan Crossen, 22, 692 Majestic Heights Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Billy Joe Franks Jr., 32, 1892 Rayburn Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Gary Tyrone Love, 49, 1306 Underwood St.-419, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Mack Patton, 38, 247 W. Broadacre Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Joshua John Pellom, 35, 221 Isaac Walker Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jason Lee Silvers, 19, 63 Victory Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and improper parking on/along highway.
• Nathan David Headrick, 47, 130 Williams Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Phillip Curtis Jackson, 47, 300 Wendell Court S.W., Atlanta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and possession of meth.
• Benjamin William Little, 36, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and possession of meth.
• Rickey Ralph Wheat, 61, 1670 Goswick Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and two counts of felony probation violation.
