Area Arrests for Jan. 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeffery Glen Crowder, 48, 100 Springdale Drive-53, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Amber Vanice Fowler, 33, 4855 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Dillon Dee Giles, 23, 8969 County Road 30, Woodville, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, tinted or obscuring tag of license plates, safety belts violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Jeffery Todd Hawkins, 32, 1970 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Richie Paul Hawkins, 42, 399 Florence Ave.-apartment 9G, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 substance, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, failure to use signal, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• David Daniel Mantooth, 40, 1306 Underwood St.-215, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Ronnie Joe Payne Jr., 44, 9023 Highway 223-B, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Alexis Sanchez, 20, 3257 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
• Franklin Lebron Naves, 44, 205 Pearl St.-apartment 1, Chickamauga, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper stopping on roadway and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Amy Danielle Seay, 38, 115 Andrew Way-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery, financial transaction card fraud and exploit/deprive service to a disabled person/elder/resident.
