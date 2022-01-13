Area Arrests for Jan. 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Heather Leeann Davis, 35, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Robert Alvin Harris, 41, 2625 Gold Mine Road, Rockmart, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Cristobal Avila Hernandez, 28, 390 Woodlawn Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Jarred Christian Hosch, 39, 365 Wooten Road, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with insurance fraud.
• Letray Glendale Hunt, 39, 1200 W.H. Davis Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• John Harold McBee Jr., 55, 480 White Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Randy Lee Capehart, 56, 1212 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Maranda Ann Dyer, 37, 789 Bermuda St.-F3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Robert Lee Lowe, 44, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (parole violation, Missouri).
