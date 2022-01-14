Area Arrests for Jan. 15/16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jerry Lamar Bramblett Sr., 52, 300 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking meth or amphetamine and two counts of possession of meth.
• Sabrina Nickisha Hill, 44, 2111 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Heather Danielle Parker, 38, 156 Bryson Circle, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Trent Alan Braswell, 25, 1104 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael David Brewer, 42, 1198 Sunswept, Union City, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Julio Cesar Burbante, 35, 1108 May St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor failure to appear and three counts of failure to maintain lane.
• Brandy Gelea Ellison, 41, 149 Mont Claire Way, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of identity theft fraud using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
