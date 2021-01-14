Area Arrests for Jan. 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robert Michael Deel, 34, 1409 Peggy Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), simple battery, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Eliseo Alexy Pimentel, 23, 407 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Billy Ray Thrasher, 43, 3236 Shepard Drive-1, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and following too closely.
• Koran Tirai Dyer, 29, 3000 S. Dicks Creek Road, LaFayette, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and reckless driving.
• Stacy Dewayne Henfling, 53, 2613 Old Rome Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Angel Eduardo Lopez-Perez, 23, 4787 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and speeding.
