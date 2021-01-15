Area Arrests for Jan. 16-17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Seth Nathaniel Mathis, 19, 13 Dewberry Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Travis Glenn Carroll, 40, 4041 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of a schedule 1/2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer, removing/affixing a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• Brandon Kristopher Cave, 46, 317 S. Howell Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• James Allen Collins, 23, 4194 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Daniel Allen Hayes, 40, 1807 Wendell St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated stalking and felony probation violation.
• Angel Marie Newberry, 51, 4041 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
• Christopher Patrick Ray, 34, 895 Little Prospect Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ashley Lynn White, 34, 509 N. Selvidge St.-E, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Joseph William Chastain, 37, 161 Krenson Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Jose Manuel Loyola, 23, 1400 Christian Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and following too closely.
• Esdraleon Gerard Montgomery, 57, 1004 May St.-36, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, open container violation, headlights and other lights violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked/canceled registration and driving without insurance.
