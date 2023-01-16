Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Chad Ryan Duckett, 27, 1791 Brushtown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation, battery, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Skidder Joe Geren, 31, 220 Old Powerline Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Crystal Lynne Gray, 40, 464 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Ali Naim Khader, 38, 504 Gay St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence), possession of meth and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Lucas Cuinn Missall, 22, 5015 N.E. Jacksonville Road, Ocala, Florida, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change or usage.
• Wesley Courtland Smith, 25, 96 Peanut Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Lawrence Callahan, 44, 512 Rogers Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and possession of meth.
• Robert Eugene Shannon, 53, 168 Shadow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to register vehicle, driving without insurance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license and removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle.
• Jean Carlos Suazo, 32, 1219 Pinehill Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a taillights violation.
• Adrian Rodrigo Velez, 22, 2925 Leonard Bridge Road-G13, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and open container violation.
• Christopher David Watson, 56, 9902 Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI.
• Samuel Eli Bell, 22, 596 Mountain View Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe).
• Zachary Thomas Dubois, 33, 863 Flynn St.-305, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Madison Kathleen Marie Fernandez, 27, 3107 Helton Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of cocaine, possession of a hallucinogen, possession and use of drug-related objects and a tag light violation.
• Lizbeth Fuentes-Gonzalez, 25, 2251 Williams Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Mario Alberto Hueramo-Ortiz, 44, 132 Jared Way, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with DUI.
• Terry Lynn Long, 60, 2413 Strawhill Road S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, open container violation and brake lights violation.
• Nicole Rose Martin, 34, 211 Keith Ave.-A, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Juan Carlos Menchaca, 50, 513 Clark St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, hit and run and driving without a valid license.
• Freddy Resplandor-Cubero, 53, 1594 Crow Valley Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and an instruction permit only violation.
• William Brent Walls, 54, 1650 Sitton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
