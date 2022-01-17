Area Arrests for Jan. 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Monica Ashley Lynn Baer, 27, 230 Hays St., Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Charles Candler Brown, 45, 3447 Dodson Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Blake Curran, 42, 6730 Louella Drive, Fort Myers, Florida, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Jason Michael Kelley, 37, 250 Willow Creek Road, Madisonville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding, distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Mario Jesus Orellana, 23, 1111 Windsor Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with giving false information to a law officer, misdemeanor failure to appear, three counts of felony failure to appear and two counts of felony probation violation, and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Javier Ignacio Bustamante-Aguirre, 18, 323 Rio Choapa, Santiago, Chile, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, robbery (forcible purse snatching), false statement/writing/conceal facts with government and giving false information to a law officer.
• Steven Mack Patton, 37, 132 Keller Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Alex Reveco-Rodriguez, 24, 8388 Mar De Las Antilla, Pudahuel Sur, Chile, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, robbery (forcible purse snatching), false statement/writing/conceal facts with government and giving false information to a law officer.
• Claudio Andres Reveco-Rodriguez, 34, 8387 Mar De Las Antilla, Santiago, Chile, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, robbery (forcible purse snatching), false statement/writing/conceal facts with government, identity theft fraud and giving false information to a law officer.
• Chad Owen Rogers, 34, 803 Henderson Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Augustin Hernandez, 39, 2805 E. Rose Road, Hobbs, New Mexico, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• William Thomas Love, 32, 3727 Chattanooga Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, aggressive driving, passing on a hillcrest or curve, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, passing in no-passing zones, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane (wrong side of the road), reckless driving, speeding, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Chip Neal Saine, 33, 70 Baldridge Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
