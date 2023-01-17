Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Mathew Fowler, 35, 21 Topper Lane, Rossville, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, impeding the flow of traffic and driving without insurance.
• Caundice Jo Marie Franklin, 26, 3103 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Raymond Paul Garner, 43, 445 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth.
• Kevin Henry Ray Kirby, 27, 221 Artis Charles Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated child molestation.
• Tony Wilbur Bryson, 49, 1307 Eastbrook Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Alexander Alvaro Deleon, 26, 1788 Brady Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
