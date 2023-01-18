Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Baltazar Aguilar Jr., 39, 605 Deer Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Christopher Neil Burrell, 45, 613 Oxford St.-301, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mark Scott Hopkins, 60, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Tracy Shawn Parks Jr., 31, 2666 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Parrish, 37, 4376 Bass McHan Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (no forced entry, dwelling) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Joshua Steven Phillips, 37, 515 Parkside Place-15, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and possession and use of drug-related objects.
