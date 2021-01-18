Area Arrests for Jan. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Hope Arment, 38, 8800 State 100, Jacks Creek, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and felony theft by taking.
• Esmeralda Fraire-Estrada, 22, 477 Conway St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Willard Terry Sanford, 63, 624 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher Lamar Trammell, 47, no address listed, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery and felony failure to appear (two counts).
• Jakob Ross Ard, 27, 5449 Applewood Court, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and DUI-endangering a chid under 14 years.
• Sandra Lynn Babcock, 49, 611 R&J St., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Jeremy James Dustin, 43, 510 Plainville Road S.W., Plainville, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Juan Israel Pineda-Covarrubia, 33, 102 Riderwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (two counts) and battery (family violence).
• Courtney Renee Postelle, 29, 447 Stinson Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Jada Deborah Ramsey, 25, 2214 Antioch Road-705, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Julio Cesar Burbante, 34, 1999 Freeport Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Roy Lee Byers, 58, 133 Sabrina Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation (three counts).
• Ismar Gomez-Lucas, 25, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, willful obstruction of police officers, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Kahlil Dwayne Hanible, 29, 820 Shugart Road-apartment B2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Matthew Kernes, 33, 574 West Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence), aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.
• Sanna Rose Noland, no address listed, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery and aggravated stalking.
• John Paul Rue, 45, 1764 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Sherry Wynne Snelling, 51, no address listed, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Graciela Torres, 23, 212 Westwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
• Brian Lee Yerty, 36, 506 Moriah Noel Drive, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Veronica Henson Yerty, 40, 506 Moriah Noel Drive, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Donnie Lee Adkins, 25, 1782 Flair Knoll Drive-34, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to register vehicle.
• Fred Richard Garland, 50, 1006 Haven Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Miguel Angel Saucedo, 25, 2045 Market St., Blue Island, Illinois, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with speeding and DUI.
