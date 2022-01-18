Area Arrests for Jan. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Edward Lee Harwell, 28, 295 Rustic View Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery.
• Dillan Ray Ballou, 29, 352 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Clifford Jeremiah Joyce, 35, 281 Mountain Road, Morganton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and parole violation.
• Isaias Isaac Martinez, 32, 2631 Rocky Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
• Christopher Charles Miller, 44, 3397 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Thomas Allen Price, 51, 1666 Stinnett Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.