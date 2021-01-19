Area Arrests for Jan. 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Frankie J. Parker, 43, 299 Riderwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a valid license and improper stopping/parking on a roadway.
• Kristina Diane Willard, 38, 7257 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Pamela Chris Winkler, 48, 596 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Corey Lane Griffin, 51, 3720 N. Woodland Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony tampering with evidence and tag light violation.
• Jorge Alberto Juarez, 20, 635 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana.
• Lestat Omar Santiago-del Valle, 23, 635 Good Hope Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.