Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Kyle Bennett, 32, 1652 Fox Bridge Road-17, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• David Matthew Brown, 31, 676 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Montrinice Antoinette Chaney, 32, 205 Somerset Club Drive, Cartersville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Roger Allen Cook, 51, 917 Spruce St., Leavenworth, Kansas, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Lacy Jane Custalow, 36, 1269 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Kaycee Dawn Hall, 28, 3217 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• David Stephens Keil, 29, Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Adrian Nathaniel Rymer, 40, 155 Flint Springs Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee), removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Angel Elizabeth Thomason, 44, 907 Jones St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jase Paul Chastain, 25, 1057 Rollins Ketchum Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Samantha Lilian Human, 32, 254 Mount Carmel Church Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Wayne Walker, 35, 630 Houston Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
