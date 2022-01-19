Area Arrests for Jan. 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Malena Gail Cripe, 49, 685 Goswick Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Eddie Lee Davis Jr., 32, 503 Crook Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Chassity Susann Farris, 42, 1304 Vann Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• James Wesley Forester Jr., 30, 1141 Putnam Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and loitering/prowling.
• Matthew Kyle Gibson, 37, 33 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Andrew James McLemore, 32, homeless, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling) and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Tony Curtis Sexton, 52, 321 Old Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Leann Baine, 35, 2975 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gary Eathan Goldsmith, 31, 90 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Marvin Ulises Gomez, 19, 900 Showalter Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and loitering/prowling.
• Carlos Daniel Ponce-Fraire, 19, 301 Robinwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and loitering/prowling.
