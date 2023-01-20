Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gary Robert Chastain, 61, 147 Barney Pierce Road-D, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with two counts of second-degree damage to business property; damaging, injuring or interfering with property of public utility companies; possession of tools for the commission of a crime and burglary (dwelling, house or any building, vehicle or other structure designed for use as the dwelling).
• Matthew Steven Amos, 38, 149 Saul Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Stephen Michael Hymes, 32, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jasmond Rayshun Lester, 41, 2822 Gregory Place-D7, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Maurice Antwon Mills, 42, 2441 Leann Circle-732, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Nicholas Lee Napier, 32, 618 Fifth Ave.-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Shawn Eugene Parks, 51, 1517 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Brittney Adrian Bice, 22, 611 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Kristen Page Bridges, 35, 122 Goldnickel Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Michael Benton Wells, 27, 2220 Chattanooga Road-125, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
